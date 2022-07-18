HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki S Presso Gets A Refined Engine, Offers Up To 17% Improved Mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a refined engine, offers up to 17% improved mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a refined version of the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine.Maruti Suzuki S-Presso now offers up to 17 per cent improved fuel efficiency.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 10:51 AM
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes as a micro-SUV and available in both AGS and Manual gearbox variants.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes as a micro-SUV and available in both AGS and Manual gearbox variants.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes as a micro-SUV and available in both AGS and Manual gearbox variants.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes as a micro-SUV and available in both AGS and Manual gearbox variants.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that its micro SUV S-Presso now comes with a refined version of the 1.0-litre K-Series dual VVT petrol engine. The engine is claimed to offer up to 17 per cent improved fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. It comes priced between 4.25 lakh and 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the AGS variant of the car offers 17 per cent improved mileage, while the manual gearbox-equipped variant offers 13 per cent improved fuel efficiency than before.

(Also Read: How to check petrol quality at home without any instrument)

The new S-Presso claims to offer 25.30 kmpl mileage in Vxi(O) and Vxi+(O) AGS variants, while the Vxi and Vxi+ MT variants offer 24.76 kmpl mileage. Apart from that, the Std and Lxi MT variants offer 24.12 kmpl of mileage. The automaker also claims that the updated S-Presso comes with ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs in the Vxi and Vxi+(O) variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. He also said that within a short span of around three years, the automaker had sold more than 202,500 units of S-Presso, which is a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. "With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso," he further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki S Presso Maruti Suzuki S Presso Maruti S Presso
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
How to get a car pollution certificate online
How to get a car pollution certificate online
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city