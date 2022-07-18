Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a refined engine, offers up to 17% improved mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a refined version of the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine.Maruti Suzuki S-Presso now offers up to 17 per cent improved fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that its micro SUV S-Presso now comes with a refined version of the 1.0-litre K-Series dual VVT petrol engine. The engine is claimed to offer up to 17 per cent improved fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. It comes priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that the AGS variant of the car offers 17 per cent improved mileage, while the manual gearbox-equipped variant offers 13 per cent improved fuel efficiency than before.

The new S-Presso claims to offer 25.30 kmpl mileage in Vxi(O) and Vxi+(O) AGS variants, while the Vxi and Vxi+ MT variants offer 24.76 kmpl mileage. Apart from that, the Std and Lxi MT variants offer 24.12 kmpl of mileage. The automaker also claims that the updated S-Presso comes with ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs in the Vxi and Vxi+(O) variants.

Speaking about the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. He also said that within a short span of around three years, the automaker had sold more than 202,500 units of S-Presso, which is a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. "With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso," he further added.

