Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa sells over 27 lakh cars in 9 years, Baleno biggest seller

Maruti Suzuki’s premium sales channel Nexa has completed nine years and the automaker released new details about its premium brand that has been massively successful since its arrival. Launched in 2015, Maruti has sold 27,11,895 units via Nexa, which now accounts for 31.88 per cent of the manufacturer’s overall passenger vehicle sales. Maruti also revealed that the Baleno was the brand’s biggest seller in Nexa showrooms with a 55 per cent contribution to the sales volume.

Nexa Showrooms: Over 27 lakh units sold in 9 years

Maruti Suzuki began the premium Nexa retail chain in 2015 with the S-Cross and Baleno. The company expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the Ciaz, Ignis, XL6, and more recently the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Invicto and Fronx. The automaker has 498 Nexa showrooms in over 300 cities across the country with the lineup sold via a premium retail experience to customers.

Commenting on the success, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Driven by the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’, Nexa is more than just a retail channel for us. It has excelled in spreading the joy of mobility to more than 2.7 million customers. With 498 retail channels across the country, Nexa has been successful in appealing to customers even in non-urban centres, where we are witnessing a growing demand for premium products. Each model in the Nexa portfolio is meticulously designed to resonate with the dynamic lifestyles and preferences of today's discerning consumers who seek vehicles that blend advanced features and technology with reliability. The addition of models such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and Invicto has further enriched our lineup, providing customers with more choices that offer incredible value for money."

Baleno is Nexa’s biggest seller, new Fronx, Grand Vitara growing in popularity

It’s noteworthy to mention that the Nexa retail channel hit the 15 lakh mark in 2021, six years after kickstarting operations. Meanwhile, the additional 12 lakh sales have been achieved in just three years since. The Baleno has had a major role to play in Nexa’s success with over 15 lakh units sold so far. The massive popular hatchback continues to drive in customers to showrooms, while models like the Grand Vitara and Fronx have been the new growth drivers for the automaker.

