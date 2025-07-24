Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes the fastest crossover SUV to clock 1 lakh exports from India

In a significant development for India’s automobile export industry, Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Fronx has become the fastest crossover SUV from India to cross the milestone of 1 lakh exported units. The achievement was reached within 25 months of its international rollout, marking a key milestone in the company’s global strategy.

Manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, the Fronx began its export journey in 2023, following its domestic launch in April of the same year. The model is currently shipped to more than 80 international markets, including key regions in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. One of the most notable successes has been in Japan, where the vehicle has reportedly played a central role in driving up the model’s overall export numbers.

In a few global markets, the Fronx is available with ADAS as well.

According to Maruti Suzuki, over 69,000 units of the Fronx were dispatched to overseas markets in FY 2024-25 alone, making it the most exported passenger vehicle from India for the fiscal year. This reflects a broader trend of rising exports, as the company continues to expand its presence in international markets.

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for four consecutive financial years. In the first quarter of FY 2025-26, the company exported more than 96,000 vehicles, securing a record 47 per cent share of India’s total passenger vehicle exports. At present, the company exports 17 different models to nearly 100 countries. Key export destinations include South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

In FY 2024-25, the company’s overall export volumes surpassed 3.3 lakh units—a record high for any financial year—registering a 17.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Alongside the Fronx, other major contributors to this growth were the Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India?

The Fronx is priced between ₹7.54 lakh and ₹13.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine options of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

The Fronx stands out as the sole model in Maruti Suzuki’s range to feature a turbocharged petrol engine. This engine delivers a maximum output of 99 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 147 Nm between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, which also includes paddle shifters for manual gear selection.

In addition, the SUV is also offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit generates 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission choices for this engine include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

A CNG variant is also part of the lineup, using the same naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine. When operating on CNG, it produces 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm, while peak torque is delivered at 4,300 rpm. The CNG version is paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission, with no automatic option provided.

