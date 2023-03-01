Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales grow 10%, exports shrink 28.4%

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that its total sales in February 2023 increased by five per cent to 172,321 units as compared to 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago. The automaker posted a 10 per cent growth to 147, 467 units last month in the domestic passenger vehicle sales segment, while its exports shrank by 28.4 per cent. The automaker stated that its total sales last month included domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.

The top car brand in India also said that the shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, especially in the domestic passenger vehicle segment. However, it claims to have taken all the possible measures to minimise the impact of this disruption.

Also Read : Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February; over 76,000 Caren MPVs sold in one year

The car brand further stated in its statement that in the mini and compact segment, it sold 101,773 units last month, up from 97,486 units sold in the same month of 2022. In the same segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,012,526 units so far in the current financial year, as compared to 818,838 units registered in the first eleven months of the last financial year.

Similar Products Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl ₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Alto 796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl ₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl ₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Aura 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl ₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Sales of Maruti Suzuki's midsize sedan Ciaz, which is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, sold only 792 units last month, recording a drastic drop from 1,912 units sold in the same month a year ago. Also, Ciaz claims to have sold 13,310 units in the current fiscal so far, as compared to 14,035 units sold in the April-February period of the last fiscal.

In the utility vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki sells SUVs and MPVs, including the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara, a total of 33,550 units were registered in February 2023, significantly up from 25,360 units sold in the same month of last year. In the current financial year, between April 2022 and February 2023, the auto company claims to have sold a total of 329,075 units in the same segment, recording a drastic hike from 265,700 units sold in the same period of the last financial year.

First Published Date: