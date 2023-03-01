HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki's Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 10%, Exports Shrink 28.4%

Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales grow 10%, exports shrink 28.4%

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that its total sales in February 2023 increased by five per cent to 172,321 units as compared to 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago. The automaker posted a 10 per cent growth to 147, 467 units last month in the domestic passenger vehicle sales segment, while its exports shrank by 28.4 per cent. The automaker stated that its total sales last month included domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 14:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki's total sales in February 2023 were up five per cent to 1.72 lakh units from 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki's total sales in February 2023 were up five per cent to 1.72 lakh units from 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki's total sales in February 2023 were up five per cent to 1.72 lakh units from 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki's total sales in February 2023 were up five per cent to 1.72 lakh units from 1.64 lakh units in the same month a year ago.

The top car brand in India also said that the shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, especially in the domestic passenger vehicle segment. However, it claims to have taken all the possible measures to minimise the impact of this disruption.

Also Read : Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February; over 76,000 Caren MPVs sold in one year

The car brand further stated in its statement that in the mini and compact segment, it sold 101,773 units last month, up from 97,486 units sold in the same month of 2022. In the same segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,012,526 units so far in the current financial year, as compared to 818,838 units registered in the first eleven months of the last financial year.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Sales of Maruti Suzuki's midsize sedan Ciaz, which is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, sold only 792 units last month, recording a drastic drop from 1,912 units sold in the same month a year ago. Also, Ciaz claims to have sold 13,310 units in the current fiscal so far, as compared to 14,035 units sold in the April-February period of the last fiscal.

In the utility vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki sells SUVs and MPVs, including the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara, a total of 33,550 units were registered in February 2023, significantly up from 25,360 units sold in the same month of last year. In the current financial year, between April 2022 and February 2023, the auto company claims to have sold a total of 329,075 units in the same segment, recording a drastic hike from 265,700 units sold in the same period of the last financial year.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 14:27 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Ignis Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

Ultraviolette begins deliveries of this electric bike with 307-km range
Ultraviolette begins deliveries of this electric bike with 307-km range
Tesla to launch Model Y facelift codenamed Juniper: sources
Tesla to launch Model Y facelift codenamed Juniper: sources
New Honda City to break cover tomorrow
New Honda City to break cover tomorrow
Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales grow 10%, exports shrink 28.4%
Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales grow 10%, exports shrink 28.4%
Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February; over 76,000 Caren MPVs sold in one year
Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February; over 76,000 Caren MPVs sold in one year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city