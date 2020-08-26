Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 gets more than 2,500 bookings

Maruti Suzuki has received more than 2,500 bookings for its newest offering - the BS 6 S-Cross 2020. The car was launched earlier this month on August 5 with a starting price of ₹8.39 lakh.

Reacting to the response the new S-Cross has received, Maruti Suzuki India's Executive Director for Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava was quoted by IANS saying, “The mid-SUV segment is growing. We found that petrol fuelled offering is gaining popularity in this category and this need is fulfilled by the S-Cross. We have received a positive response."

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross drive review - New wine in old bottle)

2020 S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki seeks to reinvent itself with a petrol heart and an automatic transmission. 2020 S-Cross is the first major launch from Maruti Suzuki since the lockdown was enforced in the country to check the spread of Covid-19. While it was showcased at Auto Expo 2020, the launch was delayed due to the prevailing conditions.

At its heart, the new S-Cross gets a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine which is the same unit that does duty inside the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It also comes with Smart Hybrid technology.

(Also see pics)

Another major development is that Maruti has finally equipped the S-Cross with an automatic transmission. The new S-Cross gets a 4-speed torque converter besides the regular 5-speed manual option.

The claimed mileage figure stands at 18.55 kilometres per litre. There's max power of 104 bhp for the taking while max torque figure stands at 138Nm.

(With input from agencies)