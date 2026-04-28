Maruti Suzuki reports strongest-ever FY26; pending orders near 190,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited closed FY2025–26 with record-breaking sales and revenue, even as production constraints capped its ability to fully meet demand.

The company’s performance was mainly driven by strong domestic demand in the second half of the year, aided by a reduction in GST rates. However, supply-side limitations remained. At the end of March 2026, pending customer orders stood at around 190,000 units, including nearly 130,000 in the small car segment under the 18% GST bracket. Dealer inventory levels were also lean at roughly 12 days.

For the full financial year (April–March), total sales reached an all-time high of 2,422,713 units. This included domestic sales of 1,974,939 units and exports of 447,774 units. In comparison, FY2024–25 saw total sales of 2,234,266 units, with domestic volumes at 1,901,681 units and exports at 332,585 units.

Net sales for the year rose 20.2% year-on-year to INR 1,743,695 million, marking a new high. Net profit also touched a record INR 144,454 million, marginally higher than INR 142,976 million reported in the previous financial year.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 676,209 units, up 11.8% year-on-year. Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports hit a record 137,215 units.

Quarterly net sales came in at INR 500,787 million, compared to INR 388,391 million in the same period last year. Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 30.4% to INR 44,092 million. However, net profit for the quarter declined 6.9% to INR 35,905 million.

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