Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 Ciaz, Grand Vitara owing to faulty seatbelts

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall programme affecting several models owing to a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of the front seatbelts. The automaker has said in an announcement that a total of 9,125 cars have been affected due to the recall, which comprises models like Ciaz, Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Ertiga. The automaker stated that these affected cars were manufactured between the 2nd and 28th of November this year.

The possible defect in the affected cars could result in seat belt disassembly, claimed the automaker. However, such an incident could occur in rare cases, further said the company. It also didn't inform if any such incidents have already occurred.

The carmaker has said that authorised workshops will inform the affected vehicle owners, and they will inspect and replace the faulty parts free of any charge. In its regulatory statement, Maruti Suzuki said that the affected vehicles had been recalled considering the safety of its customers and out of caution. "The company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost", it said in the statement.

Interestingly, this is not the first recall of 2022 from the automaker, as Maruti Suzuki issued another recall in October this year. On the previous occasion, the carmaker recalled 9,925 cars, including models like the WagonR, Celerio and Ignis, owing to a faulty rear brake assembly pin. The affected models covered in the recall programme were manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year. Also, in another recall campaign in April this year, the automaker recalled 19,731 units of the Eeco MPVs owing to an incorrect marking of the wheel rim size.

