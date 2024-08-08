Maruti recalls more than 2,500 Alto K10 hatchbacks. Check if yours is affected

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, one of the oldest and most popular cars in India, has been recalled due to a defect in the gearbox. The carmaker issued a statement saying that 2,550 units of the hatchback have been recalled and advised owners to avoid driving theirs until the service centres have rectified the issue. This is the third recall by the carmaker this year. Earlier, Maruti had recalled around 15,000 units of Baleno and WagonR in March and around 87,600 S-Presso and Eeco models last month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback was launched in its new avatar in August, 2022 at a price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Alto K10 is the most affordabl

Maruti Suzuki issued a statement saying that the steering gearbox used in Alto K10 could trigger issues during driving due to the defect. Maruti has not revealed the manufacturing year of the affected vehicles. However, it has said that the authorised dealership workshops of the carmaker will contact affected vehicle owners to inspect and replace the defective unit if needed.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recall: What is the defect?

Maruti Suzuki has said that all the Alto K10 with the steering gearbox defect will be checked and rectified by its service centres for which it will not charge anything from its customers. The statement issued by the carmaker said, “The said defect, in a rare case, may affect the vehicle steerability. Out of abundant caution, customers of the affected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the part is replaced."

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price, variants and features

Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 on August 18, 2022 at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in nine variants, which also include CNG versions of the hatchback, the price of the Alto K10 goes up to ₹5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new generation,Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with several changes compared to its predecessor. Based on the fifth generation Heartect platform, the hatchback gets updated design with new grille, headlight and taillight units. The Alto K10 is available in six different exterior colour options.

The cabin of the Alto K10 boasts of a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The hatchback also comes with remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls among others. It also gets safety features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock etc.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It comes mated to a manual and an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. Alto K10 is also one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in the Indian market with up to 24.90 kmpl of mileage.

