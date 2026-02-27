Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki reaches 200 NEXA Studio outlets

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2026, 17:17 pm
  • Maruti Suzuki has opened its 200th NEXA Studio outlet, expanding its premium retail network to semi-urban markets. The company aims to scale NEXA Studios to 600 outlets by FY2030-31.

The NEXA sales network now comprises more than 740 outlets spread across over 530 cities in India.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the opening of its 200th NEXA Studio outlet, marking another milestone for its premium retail network. The expansion comes as the company continues to strengthen the NEXA channel across smaller cities and emerging markets.

The NEXA sales network now comprises more than 740 outlets spread across over 530 cities in India. Depending on location, market size and sales potential, the network operates in two formats: full-fledged NEXA outlets and the smaller NEXA Studio format.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the NEXA brand represents innovation, design and a premium ownership experience. He added that the rapid rollout of NEXA Studios reflects the company’s intent to make this experience available to customers in semi-urban and non-urban regions, where demand for premium car buying environments is increasing.

According to the company, customers in these areas are seeking a more refined retail experience. The NEXA Studio format has been positioned to address that demand. Maruti Suzuki has set a target of expanding the total number of NEXA Studio outlets to 600 by the end of FY2030-31.

Also Read : Nexa turns 10: How Maruti Suzuki built a premium segment to retain customers

The NEXA Studio concept was introduced in August 2024 as a compact retail format aimed at extending the NEXA experience to new geographies. These outlets are designed to function as integrated facilities offering sales, service and spare parts support under one roof.

In less than two years since its introduction, Maruti Suzuki, along with its dealer partners, has established 200 NEXA Studio outlets across the country.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2026, 17:17 pm IST
