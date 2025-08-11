Maruti Suzuki raises bar on safety, unveils new advanced features across entire portfolio

Maruti Suzuki cars have often been accused of coming with lack of focus on safety. While Tata Motors and Mahindr a have been introducing passenger vehicles with high scores at Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, many criticised Maruti Suzuki for not doing enough to ramp up the safety quotient of its cars. Currently, the only five-star NCAP-rated car in its lineup is the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire . Now, the carmaker has claimed that as part of its commitment to safer mobility, the OEM has introduced a series of advanced safety features across its product portfolio under the newly introduced Nexa Safety Shield and Arena Safety Shield initiatives.

Maruti Suzuki claims that Safety Shield packages across Nexa and Arena models include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking systems, three-point ELR seat belts and seat belt reminder, ISOFIX child anchorages, and pedestrian impact protection. Maruti Suzuki has started offering some advanced technology-aided features in its cars in recent times. Some of these features include a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front parking assist, and the Level 2 ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Partho Banerjee, said that safety has always been a strategic priority for the auto company. "In FY 2024-25, we made significant strides in enhancing vehicle safety, with features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) now standard across all models, and six airbags introduced as standard in 14 models," he said while adding that the dual-channel Safety Shield rollout reflects the company's aim to anticipate evolving customer needs and deliver technologically advanced solutions that inspire confidence on the road. "We are the first company to introduce six airbags in more than 140 variants. It's a mammoth job, which we have done. Generally, the perception was that Maruti vehicles are safe or not. Today, we have showcased that it's not only the six airbags, but there are more than that, including the active and the passive safety features, which comprise the Arena Safety Shield and the Nexa Safety Shield. We are offering one of the best safety standard vehicles, and the so-called doubts that are there in the minds of the consumers just need to be taken off," he reportedly told ANI.

