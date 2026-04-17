Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug on Ignis hatchback in India

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly discontinued the Ignis hatchback in India after a long run marked by slow sales and limited updates. Dealer sources say production ended more than a month ago, while most outlets have already stopped accepting new bookings. The model is still visible on Maruti Suzuki’s official NEXA website, but availability is now said to be very limited.

The Ignis was sold through Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA premium retail network and sat in the company’s entry-level position in that showroom range. It was priced between ₹5.35 lakh and ₹7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. According to dealer sources, production has already been wound up, although the company has not issued an official statement yet.

Why it struggled

Launched in January 2017, the Ignis entered the market with a distinctive tallboy hatchback design and a crossover-like look. That styling helped it stand out, but it also divided opinion among buyers. Despite its quirky appearance, the hatchback never managed to generate strong demand in India.

Sales reportedly peaked in 2022, but even then, the Ignis trailed the similarly priced Swift by a wide margin. Maruti Suzuki also made only limited changes to the car during its life cycle, which may have hurt its appeal further.

Few updates over the years

In nearly nine years on sale, the Ignis received only one major facelift, which arrived in 2020. A minor safety update followed in 2019. Later, the facelifted model was offered in Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims, while the earlier Sigma variant was gradually dropped.

Engine and features

The Ignis was built on Maruti Suzuki’s lightweight fifth-generation Heartect platform. It used a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produced 83 bhp and 113 Nm. Buyers could choose between a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT automatic, which Maruti called AGS.

The hatchback also came with a 7-inch Smart Play touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio, climate control, push-button start and electrically adjustable ORVMs on higher variants. Safety equipment included ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and airbags.

What comes next?

Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring in a new small SUV to rival the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch, which could indirectly take the Ignis’ place. The company is also said to be working on the Y43 sub-compact SUV as a possible spiritual successor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: