Maruti Suzuki prepares to launch new SUV in India tomorrow: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki is set to expand its SUV portfolio with the introduction of a new SUV on September 3, 2025. While the name hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is speculated that the new model will be named Maruti Suzuki Victoris and will be sold through the Arena channel. The Victoris is expected to sit between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara .

Unlike the Grand Vitara, on which the new SUV will be based on, the Victoris will have a more curvaceous design.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Price

Given that the Victoris will sit between the Grand Vitara and the Brezza, the prices of the new SUV are expected to start from ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom. This would make it about ₹1.42 lakh more affordable than the Grand Vitara, which gets a starting price of ₹11.42 lakh. Meanwhile, when compared to the Brezza, the new SUV is expected to be around ₹1.31 lakh pricier.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design

While the design is still kept under wraps, the camouflaged units have given a hint on the shape of the SUV. Unlike the Grand Vitara, on which the new SUV will be based on, the Victoris will have a more curvaceous design. However, the carmaker did send out a teaser revaling the tail light design of the new SUV.

The tail lamp design showcases a 3d look along with a sleek brake lamp. The brake lamp is flanked by the turn indicators. The shape of the tail lamp at first glance resembles that of theMaruti Suzuki Swift, but a much more stylish version of it at that.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Features

In terms of features, the new SUV is expected to carry almost similar set of features as the Grand Vitara. This means that the Victoris is likely to get a panoramic sunroof along with 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered and ventilated front seats along with other amenities. Alongside this, the Victoris is also expected to get ADAS features, which would make it the only Maruti Suzuki in India to be offered with the advanced feature set.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specs

Since Maruti Suzuki has multiple powertrains that it is already producing for other products, it will be utilising the same on this new SUV. The powertrains that you could expect on this new offering include a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can push out up to 101 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. Apart from this, they also have a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain.

Also, just like the Grand Vitara, the new SUV is likely to be available with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. With this multiple-powertrain strategy, the new SUV will also look to attract a larger number of consumers with variable fuel preferences.

