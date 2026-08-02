Maruti Suzuki posts record domestic sales of 2 lakh units in July 2026

Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 241,421 units in July 2026, up from 180,526 units in July 2025. The company also reported its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, with 200,123 units dispatched in the Indian market.

Domestic sales crossed the 2 lakh mark

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 196,203 units in July 2026, compared to 137,776 units in the same month last year. Including the Super Carry light commercial vehicle, domestic sales reached 200,123 units. Sales to other OEMs were recorded at 11,242 units, while exports stood at 30,056 units.

Among passenger vehicle segments, the compact and mid-size car portfolio, comprising the Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, remained Maruti Suzuki's largest contributor with 90,822 units sold in July. This compares to 65,840 units in the corresponding month last year.

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Compact cars and SUVs made up the bulk of sales

The utility vehicle range, including the Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, recorded sales of 78,851 units, up from 52,773 units a year ago.

Sales of the Alto and S-Presso reached 12,634 units in July 2026, compared to 6,822 units in July 2025. The Eeco van contributed 13,896 units, while the Super Carry light commercial vehicle recorded sales of 3,920 units during the month.

For the April-July period of FY2026-27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales, including domestic dispatches and exports, stood at 924,145 units, compared to 708,387 units during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Domestic sales, including OEM supplies, reached 769,353 units, while exports totalled 154,792 units.

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