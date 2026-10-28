Maruti Suzuki plans more price hikes as profit drops 27% on high costs, aims double-digit growth in H2 FY27

Maruti Suzuki is mulling another round of price hikes in an attempt to protect its profit margins after the auto OEM reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit weighed down by rising input costs. In the last quarter only, Maruti Suzuki has raised prices of its passenger vehicles twice, citing continuous and sustained increases in input costs.

The largest car manufacturer in India has reported a net income decline of 27% to ₹2,410 crores in Q2 FY27, which ended in September. Now, over the next six months, the company is planning to increase the price of its cars to improve the profit margin.

Bloomberg has reported that Hisashi Takeuchi, Maruti Suzuki’s CEO, said, “We are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of the cost increase." The auto company's revenue increased by 26% to ₹53,340 crores during the last quarter, but trailed estimates. Total costs of the company jumped 30% to ₹50,600 crores, with the raw material costs surging 48% as compared to Q2 FY26.

Maruti Suzuki's earnings in the second quarter of the current financial year suggest that pressure from raw-material costs, a less favourable product mix and higher depreciation from new capacity additions outweighed the benefits arising from a stronger vehicle demand. Operating earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, margin came down to 5.5%, from 8.4% clocked a year ago.

Sales momentum of the automaker remained strong during the beginning of the festive season. The carmaker witnessed small car sales surging 35.9% in the last quarter, while its SUV sales grew 68.2%, with demand continuing to outpace supply. Maruti Suzuki's market share rose 40.8% during the same quarter.

Despite the September quarter witnessing good rural demand, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka witnessed he impact of El Nino, which eventually impacted Maruti Suzuki's profit margin in the last quarter. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, said during the earnings call that the company needs to wait and watch. He also said that there could be weakness going forward in rural demand.

Maruti Suzuki aims for double-digit growth in H2 FY27

Maruti Suzuki is targeting double-digit volume growth in H2 FY27 despite a high base a year ago, driven by strong festive demand, a robust order backlog, and optimised dealer inventory. The auto company said that, subject to the capacity expansion, which is planned from January onwards, the OEM is confident that it will be able to grow over last year's H2 numbers.

In the April-September quarter, Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic dispatches jump 31.6% to 11.46 lakh vehicles. This growth came on a low base in the year-ago period, especially during August and September last year. The automaker is expecting double-digit growth in retail sales during the festival season from Onam to Diwali this year.

Though the passenger vehicle industry's retail sales during this year's Navratri fell sharply, Maruti Suzuki said its deliveries during the period were almost similar to last year. The carmaker said its pending bookings increased to 2.7 lakh units while inventory across dealerships is around 16-17 days.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: