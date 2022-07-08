Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models

Maruti Suzuki's offer does not include Brezza, which was recently launched in India. All other models under the Maruti Suzuki Arena branding offers discount in July.
By : Updated on : 08 Jul 2022, 02:24 PM
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on its cars for July. The offers are applicable throughout the month and are limited to the models under Maruti Suzuki Arena brand. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts under corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. The models included under this scheme includes the likes of Maruti Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Eeco. Overall, customers can avail discount of up to 74,000 depending on model and variant.

Here is a look at the discount rate for Maruti cars in July.

Maruti Alto

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 31,000 on its popular hatchback Alto 800. It is offering a cash offer of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000. Corporate discount can be increased up to Rs.9,000.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 31,000 on this model. This includes cash of 10,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of 6,000 will also be available.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 36,500 on Eeco. This includes cash of 10,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of 4,000 will also be available. Apart from this, there is also a corporate bonus of 16,500 on the Eeco.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 51,000 on the Celerio hatchback, which was launched recently. This includes cash of 30,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of 6,000 will also be available.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti is offering the maximum discount of 74,000 on its best-selling model in the country. This includes a 30,000 cash, an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000 on the 1.0-litre engine model. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine model includes a cash discount of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000.

Maruti Swift

Maruti is offering an overall discount of 32,000 on its premium hatchback. This includes 15,000 in cash and an exchange bonus of 10,000. This also includes a corporate discount of Rs.7,000.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti is offering a total discount of 34,000 on the sub-compact sedan. This includes cash of 5,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000. Along with this, there will also be a corporate discount of 7,000. On the Tour S model, customers will get a cash offer of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 14,000.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 02:24 PM IST
