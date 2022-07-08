Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models

Maruti Suzuki's offer does not include Brezza, which was recently launched in India. All other models under the Maruti Suzuki Arena branding offers discount in July.

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on its cars for July. The offers are applicable throughout the month and are limited to the models under Maruti Suzuki Arena brand. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts under corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. The models included under this scheme includes the likes of Maruti Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Eeco. Overall, customers can avail discount of up to ₹74,000 depending on model and variant.

Here is a look at the discount rate for Maruti cars in July.

Maruti Alto

Maruti is offering an overall discount of ₹31,000 on its popular hatchback Alto 800. It is offering a cash offer of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000. Corporate discount can be increased up to Rs.9,000.

Maruti is offering an overall discount of ₹31,000 on this model. This includes cash of ₹10,000 and exchange bonus of ₹15,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of ₹6,000 will also be available.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti is offering an overall discount of ₹36,500 on Eeco. This includes cash of ₹10,000 and exchange bonus of ₹10,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of ₹4,000 will also be available. Apart from this, there is also a corporate bonus of 16,500 on the Eeco.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti is offering an overall discount of ₹51,000 on the Celerio hatchback, which was launched recently. This includes cash of ₹30,000 and exchange bonus of ₹15,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of ₹6,000 will also be available.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti is offering the maximum discount of ₹74,000 on its best-selling model in the country. This includes a 30,000 cash, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000 on the 1.0-litre engine model. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine model includes a cash discount of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000.

Maruti Swift

Maruti is offering an overall discount of ₹32,000 on its premium hatchback. This includes ₹15,000 in cash and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. This also includes a corporate discount of Rs.7,000.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti is offering a total discount of ₹34,000 on the sub-compact sedan. This includes cash of ₹5,000 and exchange bonus of ₹10,000. Along with this, there will also be a corporate discount of 7,000. On the Tour S model, customers will get a cash offer of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹14,000.

