Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Making Production Lines Flexible, Aims To Roll Out Both Ice And Evs

Maruti Suzuki making production lines flexible, aims to roll out both ICE and EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 May 2025, 08:35 AM
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki aims to squeeze more models from its production lines.
Maruti Suzuki aims to squeeze more models from its production lines. (REUTERS)

Maruti Suzuki is making its production lines flexible to roll out both internal combustion engine-propelled and electric vehicles. This strategy of making its production capabilities flexible will allow Maruti Suzuki to roll out more models from the production lines, which will eventually push the company's production volume from the same manufacturing setup.

Maruti Suzuki is looking to add another 20 lakh unit production capacity to its kitty by 2030-31, with about 28 different passenger vehicles in the market. The biggest car manufacturer in India currently has a production capability of around 26 lakh units per annum across its production plans in Haryana and Gujarat. The company has also commenced production at its new plant in Kharkhoda. The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units and produce the compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Brezza, PTI has reported. Besides that, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in Gujarat with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Speaking about the production strategy, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said in an analyst call that the company is increasingly making its plants more flexible so that more production lines can manufacture more models. "We are also taking care that the newer lines that are established can also manufacture EVS," he further added.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its first electric car, the e Vitara, in September 2025. The majority of the production in the first year for this electric SUV will be meant for the overseas markets. Speaking on this, Bharti said that electric vehicles are far heavier vehicles than the traditional models due to the battery weight and the enhanced body strength to handle that weight. "So, there is some difference in the production line on that account. But we are making it flexible, whether it is in Gujarat or Kharkhoda (Haryana)," he said while also adding, “The utilisation is something that we have to closely watch, and the operating leverage associated with it. That is something we will be watchful of."

On a question regarding the profitability of the EVs, he noted that the company is conscious that, by design, electric vehicles will have a much lower profitability, and that's true for the entire industry. "We can't expect EVs to have the same level of profitability as IC engines. And if they were, then the government probably doesn't need to have a 5 per cent GST or so many schemes or so many support policies on that. So, we have to be conscious of that," Bharti said.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 May 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS