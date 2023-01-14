Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market and it comes in its 5-door avatar. People have been waiting eagerly for the Jimny to launch in India. The biggest rival to Jimny is Mahindra Thar which has been doing very well in the Indian market. Recently, Mahindra launched a more affordable version of the Thar so that it gets more competitive once the Jimny launches. Here is a comparison between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions

The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.

The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. The Thar stands 3,985 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,850 mm tall. While the length of both SUVs is the same, the Thar is taller and wider. However, when it comes to the wheelbase, the Jimny has a 145 mm longer wheelbase at 2,590 mm. However, the Thar has a higher ground clearance of 226 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Specs

In terms of engine options, the Jimny is offered only with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. It comes with a four-wheel drive as standard.

On the other hand, Mahindra Thar is offered with three engine options. There is a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The 1.5-litre unit produces 113 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only that drives the rear wheels only. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 128 bhp and 300 Nm whereas the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 148 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. These engines also come with a four-wheel drive as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Off-road angles

When buying an off-road SUV, the off-roading angles become quite important when the person has to go off-road. The Thar gets a better approach angle but the Jimny gets a better departure angle. On the other hand, the Thar gets a better break-over angle because of its short wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Body style

Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in three new colours, including this Blazing Bronze exterior colour theme.

The Jimny is offered as only a 5-door version. On the other hand, Mahindra offers the Thar in its 3-door avatar with a hard-top or a soft-top. Moreover, Mahindra is also working on a 5-door version of the Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Features

Both the SUVs come with cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Control, ESP and Hill Descent Control.

The Thar comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system, adventure statistics, 18-inch alloy wheels, height adjustment for the driver seat, roof-mounted speakers and a 7-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Jimny gets six airbags, a push button to start/stop the engine, headlamp washers, automatic LED headlamps and a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price

The Thar starts at ₹9.99 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant. The four-wheel drive variants start at ₹13.59 lakh and go up to ₹16.29 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The prices of Jimny are not yet out. However, it is expected to start from somewhere around ₹10-12 lakh. Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for ₹11,000 at their Nexa dealerships.

