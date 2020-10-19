Maruti Suzuki Jimny seen testing on Gurugram road, may be launched as Gypsy 2.0

There has been a lot of speculation around Maruti's plans to bring in its globally popular off-roading SUV Jimny to India ever since the carmaker showcased it at the Auto Expo 2020. But the first sign that the carmaker is seriously considering it is now out.

A vlogger spotted a white-coloured Maruti Jimny on the streets of Gurugram recently. The model seen in the video is the Sierra. It's a three-door model, like the one showcased during the Auto Expo this year. The SUV seen in the video also has alloy wheels.

Billed as the 'authentic off-roader', the fourth generation Jimny has a capable powertrain and a comfortable ride system to allow for comfort even in demanding conditions.

The Jimny is 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and has a height of 1730 mm. It also has a wheelbase of 2250 mm. On the inside, the company says that the fourth-generation Jimny gets a number of functionalities that promise a comfortable ride.

Under the hood, the car will be plonked with a 100 hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, the same one that powers Maruti's new Brezza, S-Cross and Ciaz. The Jimny will also sport a part-time 4WD system.

Though the reports are unconfirmed, the mini-SUV will be introduced in a new India-specific 5-door avatar by 2021. The Jimny may have arrived slightly earlier but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the carmaker's original plans.

There are also reports that Maruti may retain the Gypsy branding for the SUV in India. The SUV is based on one of India's popular four-wheel drives which is now only limited for military services.

Though there is no confirmation on the pricing, Maruti Suzuki might aim for the ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh price segment, which is a sweet spot for SUVs these days.

The Jimny is sold across 194 countries and regions around the world and considering it is a flagship from Suzuki, it is only surprising that it has not already made its way to India.

The Suzuki Jimny SUV was earlier pulled down in Europe due to non-compliance to the stricter CO2 emission standards. However, the Jimny made its way back to the European car market, retailed as a Class N1 commercial vehicle.