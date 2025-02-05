HT Auto
Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny clocks 50,000 bookings in 4 days in this country

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny was the second made-in-India model from the brand to export to Japan last year, after the Fronx.
India Made Suzuki Jimny Nomad
India Made Suzuki Jimny Nomad
The Suzuki Jimny Nomad will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door, which is locally made in Japan

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door, which is christened as Suzuki Jimny Nomad in Japan, has received an overwhelming response in the home country of the automaker since its launch. The carmaker manufactures the five-door off-roader in India and exports it to Japan from the OEM's Gurugram facility in Haryana. The made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny has clocked more than 50,000 bookings in just four days after the price announcement in the Japanese market.

Owing to this, Suzuki has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny in its home country. Deliveries of the five-door SUV are slated to commence in April 2025. The auto giant is targeting to sell about 1,200 units of the Jimny Nomad every month in its home market. Prices for the lifestyle off-roader in Japan start at 26,51,000 Yen, going up to 27,50,000 Yen, which translates to approximately 14.86 lakh and 15.41 lakh.

Upcoming cars in India

Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most popular offroaders globally for a long time. The five-door iteration of the lifestyle SUV is a more practical offering from the brand, which, alongside India, is also sold in international markets such as Australia, South Africa and Mexico. India is the global hub for producing the Jimny 5-door and Japan is the latest market to get the model. The Jimny 5-door is exported to nearly 100 countries and is the second most exported model from the automaker in FY2025. The off-roader is also the second made-in-India model to be launched in Japan last year after the Fronx went on sale in August 2024.

Apparently, sales of the Jimny in India have been slow, which prompted the automaker to offer heavy discounts on the SUV to rake in more numbers. In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny competes with rivals such as Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Suzuki Jimny Nomad: What powers it

The Suzuki Jimny Nomad, which is sold in India as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door, is powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This power mill is available with transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic unit. The SUV gets Suzuki's proprietary AllGrip 4WD system along with a low-range transfer case, which comes as a standard feature.

Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST

