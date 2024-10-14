Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Jimny Added To Kerala Police Fleet. Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny added to Kerala police fleet. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM
Follow us on:
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a 1.5-litre engine producing 102 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed aut
...
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has officially joined the Kerala police fleet, with the department adding the fully-loaded Alpha variant to its ranks. The Jimny, finished in Granite Grey, stands out as a modern successor to the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, which was previously used by police and armed forces in its base form across several states.

Launched in June 2023, the five-door Jimny is currently priced between rs 12.74 lakh and 14.95 lakh. It boasts a ladder-frame chassis and is among the lightest in its class, weighing approximately 1,200 kg. Under the hood, it features a 1.5-litre engine producing 102 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read : Why the Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to shine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Tough time on Indian soil

The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny, when launched internationally, garnered a lot of attention from the Indian audience. However, keeping in mind the Indian condition, Maruti Suzuki decided to bring the five door version of the off-roader rather than the three door which was available globally.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

When launched in June 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny garnered over 35,000 bookings as the company claimed. However, soon the interest for Jimny started to fade away with sales depleting with each passing month.

To tackle this, the company announced several offers and discounts, with the recent one being the 3.3 lakh off from the compact SUV’s base level ex-showroom price. This brought the starting price of the Jimny from 12.74 lakh to 9.99 lakh. However the prices have gone up since then.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

The first nail in the Jimny’s coffin wasn’t just its high price. It was the price-to-performance ratio. Equipped with a meagre 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, the Jimny was instantly outgunned by its arch-rival, the MahindraThar, which featured a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit along with a diesel option producing 150.19 bhp as opposed to the 103.9 bhp made by the Jimny's petrol engine. The Maruti Suzuki off roader does not get a diesel engine.

Additionally, the positioning of the product was also wrong. Experts suggest that the Jimny should have been positioned as a family SUV rather than a lifestyle vehicle.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS