Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door starts arriving at NEXA dealerships ahead of launch

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was one of the big debuts at the Auto Expo 2023 and customers are certainly waiting for the off-roader to finally hit the shelves. The Jimny 5-door is now one step closer to arrival with the model now on display at NEXA dealerships ahead of the launch in a few weeks. Customers can now take a closer and more detailed look at NEXA outlets in the days leading up to the launch.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 20:04 PM
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door on display at the 2023 Auto Expo
The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been developed specifically for India with exports planned as well. The off-roader gets an extra set of doors, a rear bench and more cargo space over its original 3-door version. It’s noteworthy to know that the Jimny remains a sub-4-metre offering while the ground clearance stands at 210 mm. Compared to the three-door model, the five-door version retains the same design and boxy silhouette, while the extra length does not compromise the looks of the off-roader.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market; rivals Thar

Engine specifications have been confirmed and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will arrive with the tried and tested 1.5-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. The off-roader will get 4x4 as standard with Suzuki’s AllGrip technology.

Watch: Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV: The Thar rival India was waiting for?

If you plan to take on the roads less travelled, the Jimny five-door comes loaded with ample safety features such as six airbags, Brake Limited Slip Differential (LSD), ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold, and hill descent control. The model will come with six airbags as well. The Jimny will also come with the SmartPlay Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys sound system, rearview camera, projector headlamps with LEDs, automatic climate control, cruise control and more. With respect to going off-road, the Jimny 5-door has a departure angle of 50 degrees, rampover angle of 24 degrees, and an approach angle of 36 degrees.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha, which should make it fairly loaded in both iterations. Prices are expected to start from about 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and the off-roader will take on the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the segment, both of which are three-door models but will get five-door iterations in the future. Bookings are already open for the Jimny and last heard of the off-roader garnering over 18,000 orders. The waiting period will be something to watch out for.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 20:04 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
