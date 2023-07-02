Maruti Suzuki Invicto, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, to get panoramic sunroof

Maruti Suzuki is all set to take the covers off its new premium three-row MPV Invicto next week. The seven seater model, based on the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV, will officially make its debut on July 5. Bookings for the Maruti Invicto MPV has already started. The carmaker has also revealed certain details about the upcoming MPV. In its latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Invicto will offer panoramic sunroof and captain seats in the second row as some of its key features.

On Saturday, Maruti Suzuki released a fresh teaser video that shows the Invicto MPV will come with a panoramic sunroof. The Invicto will become the second only Maruti Suzuki model to get this feature. Earlier, the carmaker introduced it for the first time in the Grand Vitara SUV, which is the technical cousin of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

The teaser video also shows captain seats in the middle row, which means Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the Invicto in both six and seven seater options. The captain seats are also expected to be similar to the Ottoman seats with reclining features used inside the Innova HyCross.

The first official teaser of the Invicto released by Maruti Suzuki confirmed that the MPV will come with a twin-slat grille with a chrome surround, while the mesh pattern is also new on Maruti’s iteration. The grille is flanked by LED headlamps, while the ‘Invicto’ name sits prominently on the tailgate. A passing shot shows the leather upholstery with ventilation.

Among other features, the Maruti Invicto MPV is expected to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a large MID unit for the instrument console, 360 degree surround camera as well as Head-Up Display.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer the Invicto with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, available in both naturally aspirated version and hybrid option. Both versions are likely to be offered with only an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Invicto MPV later this month. As of now, the MPV will take on Toyota Innova HyCross as its key rival. It is likely to be priced on the same lines as its Toyota counterpart. The Innova HyCross comes at prices between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: