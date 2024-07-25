Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets new Radiance Edition. Here's what has been updated

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 13:33 PM
  • The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition is available across every trim level starting with the Sigma priced at 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition starts at ₹5.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the Ignis Radiance Edition at a starting price of 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition boasts of new packages priced at a lower rate.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Sigma variant now gets additional accessories like wheel covers, door visors and BSM chrome at 3,650 which earlier used to cost 5,320. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Delta and Alpha variants get seats covers, cushion, door cladding and door visor at 9,500 which was earlier priced at 11,710.

Also Read : Why the Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to shine

Since its introduction in 2017, over 280,000 units of the Ignis have been sold. The Ignis is sold exclusively through the Nexa dealership network, which celebrated its ninth anniversary this year.

Nexa has contributed significantly to Maruti Suzuki's overall sales, accounting for 32 per cent of the company's passenger vehicle sales with a total of 2.7 million units sold. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been the top-selling model within the Nexa network, representing over half of its sales.

Other special editions of Maruti hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki also introduced the Dream Series limited edition lineup encompassing the Alto K10, Celerio, and S-Presso models. Positioned as more accessible and feature-rich variants, these special editions are priced uniformly at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the VXI+ trim, the Alto K10 Dream Series enhances convenience with the addition of a reverse parking camera and security system. The Celerio LXI Dream Series receives an upgrade in the form of a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

Also Read : Maruti eVX debuts at Indonesia Auto Show, to get all-wheel drive technology

The S-Presso VXI Dream Series stands out with a more comprehensive set of enhancements, including black exterior accents, skid plates, chrome garnishes, and interior styling elements. Safety and convenience are addressed with a reverse parking camera and security system, while an audio system upgrade is provided through the inclusion of speakers. All three Dream Series models feature a number plate frame to complete the package.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 13:33 PM IST
