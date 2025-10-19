Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata see record Dhanteras deliveries on GST 2.0 boost

The Indian car market has entered peak festive mode, and this year’s Dhanteras—spread across two auspicious days, has triggered one of the strongest delivery surges seen in recent times. All three major carmakers, Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, report healthy retail traction backed by what industry is calling the “GST 2.0 sentiment boost."

Automakers have reported that customers are arriving with intent rather than hesitation, backed by easier financing and renewed confidence post the GST 2.0 announcement.

Also Read : GST cut fuels Maruti Suzuki’s best festive season in a decade

Maruti Suzuki targets highest-ever Dhanteras retail

For market leader Maruti Suzuki, the momentum is clearly visible on ground. Despite some hesitation among buyers due to it being a Saturday, the company has already completed 38,500 deliveries and expects the number to touch 41,000 units by tonight.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Staria 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers

“We are expecting another 10,000 customers to take deliveries tomorrow, which means we should end Dhanteras with around 51,000 deliveries, our highest ever, almost 10,000 units more than last year," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

To keep pace, Maruti has kept its production lines active even through the festive weekend, with the sales network extending operating hours. “Our showrooms will stay open late into the night. Since our price revision, 4.5 lakh bookings have come in, including 1 lakh small car orders, and daily bookings are averaging 14,000 units. Retail has already crossed 3.25 lakh units, more than 50% higher than the same festive window last year, and we are still counting," Banerjee added.

Hyundai posts 20 per cent growth

Hyundai Motor India is also riding high on festive energy. The company expects to complete around 14,000 deliveries during the Dhanteras window, a 20 per cent rise over last year. Similar to Maruti, Hyundai has also staggered deliveries over the two-day mahurat to cater to customer preferences.

The carmaker is witnessing a healthy customer turnout, buoyed by festive optimism and an encouraging market conditions. GST 2.0 has added clarity and confidence to the purchase journey, so we are coordinating with dealerships to manage the handover efficiently. It reported strong urban retail pull, particularly in the compact SUV and premium hatchback segments, which continue to anchor Hyundai’s festive performance.

Also Read : Hyundai India unveils FY30 growth plan with 30 new models and 8 hybrids

Tata Motors banks on Tier-II festive demand

At Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the momentum is equally robust. The company expects to deliver over 25,000 vehicles during the Dhanteras-Diwali window, backed by strong traction from emerging markets.

“This year, deliveries are spread over two to three days in line with regional mahurats. Demand has been consistent, and GST 2.0 has added a positive demand push, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where festive buying remains deeply traditional," said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata’s SUV lineup and growing EV acceptance have helped the brand sustain high enquiry-to-delivery conversion rates through the week.

Indian auto retail finds its pulse

Across OEMs, one pattern is clear, festive retail this year is not a symbolic spike but a sentiment-driven recovery. Dealers report that customers are arriving with intent rather than hesitation, backed by easier financing and renewed confidence post the GST 2.0 announcement.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: