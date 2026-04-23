Maruti Suzuki hits highest-ever annual output at 23.4 Lakh units in FY26

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recorded its highest-ever annual production, manufacturing 23.4 lakh passenger vehicles in FY2025–26. With this, the company becomes the only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to cross this production mark in a single financial year. It is also the highest annual output achieved by any facility under Suzuki Motor Corporation globally.

Dzire, Fronx, Swift and others drive output

Among its lineup, the Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, each crossing the 2 lakh units production milestone.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that the milestone reflects the scale of manufacturing achieved within a single country, a feat limited to a small number of global automakers. He attributed the result to a long-established ecosystem built over decades, supported by collaboration across employees, suppliers and dealers. He also noted that policy measures such as GST 2.0 contributed to demand stability during the period.

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Maruti Suzuki plans to increase production capacity further

Maruti Suzuki currently operates four manufacturing plants located in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with Hansalpur in Gujarat. The combined installed production capacity across these facilities stands at 24 lakh units annually.

As part of its expansion plans, the company has identified land for a fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat, in March 2026. Once fully operational, this plant is expected to add an annual capacity of up to 10 lakh units.

The company has outlined a long-term target of scaling total production capacity to around 40 lakh units per year, supported by increased focus on exports and continued investment in domestic manufacturing infrastructure.

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