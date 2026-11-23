Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of select cars in its lineup, with the latest revision coming into effect from November 22. The price hike is expected to result in a volume-weighted average increase of 0.31%, as the automaker continues to deal with rising input costs.

The company has not yet revealed the exact price changes across individual models and variants. This means buyers could see different levels of price increases depending on the car and variant they choose.

Maruti Suzuki said it has been making efforts to absorb the rising costs, but has had to pass on a portion of the additional expenses to customers. The latest revision is the fourth price hike announced by the automaker this year.

The company had earlier increased prices across its portfolio during the year, with the cumulative impact of the previous revisions exceeding 1%. The latest hike comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed strong demand, particularly during the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has a wide range of models across segments, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, among others. The company is yet to clarify which of these models will receive the latest price revision.

The automaker has continued to report strong sales volumes in recent months, aided by demand for SUVs and compact cars. However, rising input costs remain a challenge for manufacturers, with several carmakers revising prices this year to offset the impact. Further details about the model-wise price changes are expected to be announced soon.

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