Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG variants of their flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The S-CNG version of the Grand Vitara will be available in two variants, Delta and Zeta. The price of the Grand Vitara S-CNG Delta is ₹12.85 lakh whereas the Zeta variant is priced at ₹14.84 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Apart from the Delta and Zeta variants, the Grand Vitara is sold in two more variants, there is Sigma which is the base variant and Alpha which is the top-end variant. The Zeta and Alpha variants are offered with a strong hybrid powertrain as well.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

With the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG, the CNG offerings from Maruti Suzuki has expanded to 14 models. The Grand Vitara is the only CNG-powered SUV that comes with six airbags. Other features on offer are SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 Ciaz, Grand Vitara owing to faulty seatbelts

Powering the Grand Vitara S-CNG is the K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is also doing duty on several other Maruti vehicles. It produces 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. These power outputs are while running on CNG. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.

A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.

On petrol, the power output is increased to 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output goes up to 136 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The S-CNG variants will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Grand Vitara. It produces 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 122 Nm at 4,400-4,800 rpm. It comes mated to only an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Grand Vitara is the only SUV in the segment that is also offered with an all-wheel drive system. However, it is available only with the K-Series engine with a manual gearbox.

First Published Date: