Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at ₹12.85 lakh
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG variants of their flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The S-CNG version of the Grand Vitara will be available in two variants, Delta and Zeta. The price of the Grand Vitara S-CNG Delta is ₹12.85 lakh whereas the Zeta variant is priced at ₹14.84 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Apart from the Delta and Zeta variants, the Grand Vitara is sold in two more variants, there is Sigma which is the base variant and Alpha which is the top-end variant. The Zeta and Alpha variants are offered with a strong hybrid powertrain as well.
Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
With the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG, the CNG offerings from Maruti Suzuki has expanded to 14 models. The Grand Vitara is the only CNG-powered SUV that comes with six airbags. Other features on offer are SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.
Powering the Grand Vitara S-CNG is the K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is also doing duty on several other Maruti vehicles. It produces 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. These power outputs are while running on CNG. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.
On petrol, the power output is increased to 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output goes up to 136 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The S-CNG variants will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki also offers a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Grand Vitara. It produces 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 122 Nm at 4,400-4,800 rpm. It comes mated to only an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Grand Vitara is the only SUV in the segment that is also offered with an all-wheel drive system. However, it is available only with the K-Series engine with a manual gearbox.