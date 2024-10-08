Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition launched for festive season

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition has been launched in India bringing special upgrades to the compact SUV right in time for the festive season. The new Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition is available in Alpha, Zeta, and Delta variants and can be had with petrol and CNG fuel options. The new Dominion Edition brings new accessory packages to the compact SUV with prices starting at ₹48,499 for the Delta variant, going up to ₹52,699 for the top-spec Alpha variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition: What’s Special?

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition comes with a host of accessories, including side steps, rear skid plates, body-side moulding, and door visors. There’s also a premium car cover, black trim on the ORVMs, and a headlamp surround. The cabin gets dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D floor mats, an interior styling kit, Nexa branded cushions, a faux wood finish, and more. The limited edition accessory package will be available only in October.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the fastest compact SUV to reach the 2 lakh sales mark

Commenting on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards a stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience. The Grand Vitara has transformed the mid-SUV landscape, establishing Maruti Suzuki’s strong foothold in this segment. With its bold design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, it has captivated customers, becoming the fastest mid SUV to reach 2 lakh sales. We are confident that the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition will further this momentum and continue driving the joy of mobility for our customers."

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

There are no mechanical upgrades and the SUV continues to draw power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated pure-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Transmission options include a manual and automatic with the former getting the AllGrip all-wheel drive technology. There's also the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG alternative available paired with a manual transmission

