Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted, takes inspiration from e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has started testing the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara on the Indian roads. It would sit between the current Grand Vitara and the Invicto in the manufacturer's lineup. The new 7-seater SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder .

What changes will the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater get?

As of now, it is not confirmed what all changes will the new Grand Vitara 7-seater get. But from the spy shots, it is quite evident that there will be a new rear-end design with a new set of LED tail lamps, a rear bumper and a new overhang. Additionally, the wheelbase could be longer to open up more cabin space and there is also a possibility that the rear doors will be longer to make ingress and egress easier.

At the rear, there would be a new set of LED tail lamps that are inspired by the e Vitara. (Instagram/(motoring_world))

What changes will be made to the interior of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater?

In the spy shot, the interior of the Grand Vitara 7-seater is not visible. But the only thing visible in the spy shot is the free standing touchscreen infotainment system that will support the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There would be Arkamys sound system as well.

Other changes that could be to the cabin of the Grand Vitara 7-seater are a slightly redesigned dashboard along with a new colour shade and maybe a new upholstery.

Will there be any changes to the engine of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater will continue to be offered with the same powertrain options as the current Grand Vitara. So, there would be two 1.5-litre petrol engines - a mild hybrid unit and a strong hybrid unit.

The mild hybrid engine produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets CNG powertrain and all-wheel drive. Then there is the strong hybrid variant that uses a three-cylinder unit and is rated for 113 bhp and 122 Nm. It uses an eCVT automatic transmission.

