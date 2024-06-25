HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: All you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2024, 18:51 PM
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition comes with few cosmetic tweaks and accessories as standard.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition will now be available in 14 variants across all three engine options
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition will now be available in 14 variants across all three engine options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited first showcased the Fronx back at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle has been well received in the Indian market and it has been selling in decent numbers as well. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched a new special edition of the Fronx which is called Velocity Edition. Here is everything that you need to know about the new Fronx Velocity Edition.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: Engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Velocity Edition of the Fronx. So, it continues to come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.2-litre unit produces 88 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Then there is the turbo petrol engine that produces 99 bhp and 148 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition 1.2L: Sigma

The Sigma variant comes with front bumper garnish in black and red. There are also garnishes on a headlamp and wheel arch. Moreover, the front grille garnish.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover blitzes past 1.5 lakh sales milestone in 14 months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition 1.2L: Delta, Delta+ and Delta+ (O)

Apart from the changes that the Sigma variant gets, the Delta trims get red inserts in body side moulding and at the rear bumper, there is painted garnish in black and red. There are an illuminated door sill guard, red dash designer mat, spoiler extender in black and red, door visors, ORVM covers with red dash finish and back door garnishes.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition 1.0L: Delta+, Alpha and Zeta

The BoosterJet engine is sold in Delta+, Alpha and Zeta variants. It gets all the same upgrades as the 1.2L Delta range of variants. However, there are a few upgrades to the interior as well. There are NexCross Bordeaux seat covers, an interior styling kit that adds a carbon fibre finish and a 3d boot mat.

