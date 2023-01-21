Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained

Maruti Suzuki is expanding their SUV line-up drastically. There was a time when they used to only have the Brezza. However, now they have the Brezza and Grand Vitara and they will soon be launching the Jimny and the Fronx. While everyone is hyped up for the Jimny, it is expected that the Fronx will be the most affordable compact SUV in Maruti's lineup.

Sigma 1.2L MT Delta 1.2L MT/AMT Delta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MT Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT/AT Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT Exterior Halogen Projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

Wheel covers

Roof spoiler

Skid plates

Plastic cladding

Shark-fin antenna Front grille with chrome

Body coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Alloy wheels Lightbar

Rear wiper with washer Precision-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone colours

UV-cut glass Interior Rear Foldable Seats

Power windows

Adjustable Seat Headrests

Dual-tone interior

Premium fabric seats

Flat-bottom steering wheel Rear parcel tray Front Center Armrest

Front Footwell Illumination

Chrome Plated Inside Door Handles Leather-wrapped steering wheel Safety features ESP

Hill Hold Assist

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

ISOFIX mounts

Day/Night IRVM

Dual front airbags Rear view camera

Side and Curtain Airbags Automatic IRVM Infotainment system 17.78 cm touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto

Wireless Apple CarPlay

OTA updates

USB and Bluetooth

4 speakers 2 Tweeters Comfort and Convenience Gear shift indicator

Tilt adjustment for steering

Keyless entry

Automatic Climate Control Electrically Foldable ORVMs

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Automatic Headlamps MID

Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Push button to start/stop engine

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Rear AC Vents

Fast USB Charging Sockets

Suzuki Connect Heads-up display

360-degree camera

Cruise control

Auto Electrically Foldable ORVM

The manufacturer has not yet launched the Fronx in the Indian market but the variants and what features they will be offering have been revealed. It will be offered in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Exterior

The exterior of the Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara. So, people who cannot afford the Grand Vitara can buy the Fronx. Up-front, there is a split headlamp setup. On the sides, there are alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches with black plastic cladding and a sloping roof line. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps with a lightbar that connects both of them.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Interior

The interior of the Fronx also looks like a toned-down version of the Grand Vitara. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more. The cabin also gets a dual-tone theme for a more up-market look.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

The Fronx will be offered in two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre unit borrowed from the Baleno. It produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: