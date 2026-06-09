Maruti Suzuki Fronx spotted testing with ADAS; Big safety update coming soon?

Maruti Suzuki has recently been spotted testing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities on its SUV crossover, the Fronx. The car was spotted earlier this year as well, testing these capabilities on Indian roads, suggesting that the car might get a major safety feature upgrade, which might drive the price of the car up significantly. The picture was uploaded by a user on the TeamBHP forum, who claimed that the car was seen testing ADAS in the Delhi-NCR region.

Maruti Suzuki's Fronx has been spotted testing ADAS and a possible strong-hybrid powertrain, hinting at major upgrades. The move could enhance safety, efficiency, and potentially increase the crossover's price.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx ADAS Testing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is one of the most popular models in the company’s product portfolio, consistently being one of the best-selling products for the automaker. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and e Vitara are the only two cars boasting ADAS capabilities in the vast product portfolio of the company. It is expected that the Fronx test mule has borrowed the ADAS system from its Maruti Suzuki Arena sibling, the Victoris.

Additionally, the Fronx might be set to get a strong hybrid version, considering the badging on the back of the car reading ‘Hybrid’ instead of ‘Smart Hybrid’. However, it remains to be seen which engine option the Fronx Hybrid is set to be equipped with. While it is assumed that the test mule of the Fronx is borrowing ADAS from the Victoris, there are reports that the company is working on a more affordable hybrid powertrain based on the Z Series engine, which currently powers the Swift and Dzire, which the automaker might debut on the Fronx, boasting ADAS functionalities.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by two engine options: a 1.2L K12N four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder Booster Jet engine producing 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Maruti Suzuki May 2026 Sales

The company reported its highest-ever monthly sales performance in May 2026 with total sales of 2.42 lakh units, surpassing the company’s previous record of 2.39 lakh units achieved in April 2026, marking a 34.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the 1.80 lakh units sold in May 2025.

Domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCV), stood at 1.93 lakh units last month, an increase of 39.5 per cent from 1.38 lakh units recorded during May 2025. Passenger vehicle dispatches alone accounted for 1.90 lakh units, reflecting a growth of nearly 40 per cent over 1.35 lakh units sold in May 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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