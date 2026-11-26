Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a facelifted Fronx next year, nearly four years after the crossover made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Following the Baleno's update in September this year, the heavily camouflaged Fronx has been spotted testing on roads multiple times, suggesting its imminent arrival.

2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx : Possible Exterior Changes

The test mule appears to retain the Fronx's exterior silhouette, including its sloping roofline, rear quarter glass and alloy wheel design. At the front, the three-element LED daytime running lights continue to sit above the primary headlamp units. While the grille and bumper remain concealed under camouflage, they could receive subtle styling revisions as part of the facelift, similar to the Baleno facelift.





2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Expected Engine

The existing 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N petrol engine may be replaced by the 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E engine, which is currently offered in the Baleno. The engine produces 80.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque in the hatchback, with claimed fuel efficiency figures of 23.80 kmpl for the manual variant and 24.77 kmpl for the AMT version.

Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to be available with the 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet engine producing 109 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Interior Spied

The latest spy images reveal multiple changes to the cabin, especially around the centre console. The handbrake lever appears to have been replaced by an electronic parking brake, accompanied by an Auto Hold function. Additionally, two switches positioned near the armrest suggest that the updated Fronx could feature ventilated front seats, similar to the facelifted Baleno. The seats appear to feature revised leatherette upholstery finished in a combination of black and burgundy.

The overall dashboard layout appears largely unchanged, with the familiar circular instrument dials, central information display and three-spoke steering wheel continuing to feature. However, Maruti Suzuki could introduce additional equipment, including the Clarion audio system and a cooled wireless smartphone charger, both available in the updated Baleno. The existing nine-inch infotainment touchscreen and head-up display are also likely to be retained.

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2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Potential Enhanced Safety

Previous spy photographs of another test vehicle suggested rear disc brakes and front bumper-mounted sensors. The presence of a potential radar module behind the grille could further point towards the introduction of Level 2 ADAS features. Moreover, the updated Baleno offers driver-assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, automatic emergency braking and high beam assist, which could potentially be extended to the Fronx.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently priced from Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), following a price revision announced earlier this week. Maruti Suzuki could unveil the facelifted Fronx at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February 2027, though it has not yet confirmed an official launch timeline.

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