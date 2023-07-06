Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki begins exports of Fronx compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its newly launched compact SUV Fronx. The first batch of 556 units was shipped to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports. The move is in line with the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. Maruti Fronx compact SUV comes based on the company's popular premium hatchback, Baleno.

06 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx being shipped from ports in Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav.
