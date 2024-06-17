Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover blitzes past 1.5 lakh sales milestone in 14 months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx premium compact crossover, based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has reached the milestone of 150,000 unit sales in just 14 months since its launch in April 2023, after being revealed at the Auto Expo last year. Sold through the Nexa retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx reached one lakh unit sales milestone in 10 months and the next 50,000 units have been sold in just four months.

After being launched on 24th April last year, the crossover sold 134,735 units in FY24. In April this year, Maruti Suzuki dispatched 14,286 units of the Fronx, taking the total wholesales to 149,021 units. This means the car was just 979 units shy of the 150,000 units sales mark. Considering that Maruti Suzuki Fronx's average daily sales are more than 475 units, this gap would be surpassed in the first few days of last month.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

In the first quarter of FY24, between April and June of 2023, Fronx sold 26,638 units; while in the next quarter, during the July and September period, the crossover sold 36,839 units. In the third quarter of last financial year, between October and December, Fronx registered 30,916 units, while the last quarter of last fiscal witnessed the highest sales at 40,432 units. The momentum was continued in the first month of FY25 as well.

In April 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the bestselling model from the automaker's Nexa retail network with 14,286 units sold. With this, the crossover even beat the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the crossover is based. The Baleno premium hatchback sold 14,049 units in April 2024.

The rising popularity of Fronx can be attributed to multiple factors. One of them is certainly the massively increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers across India, which is in line with the global trend. Another factor is the rising popularity and demand for premium and feature-packed cars.

