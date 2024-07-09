Maruti Suzuki extends standard warranty to 3 years, 1 lakh km across range

Enhancing the ownership experience for customers, Maruti Suzuki has increased the standard warranty to three years and 100,000 km (whichever is earlier) across its vehicle range. The standard warranty previously stood at 2 years/40,000 km. The new warranty period will be applicable on vehicles delivered from July 9, 2024 onwards, the company said. Furthermore, the company has also introduced special warranty packages allowing customers to buy an extended warranty for up to six years.

Apart from the new three years and 1 lakh km coverage, Maruti Suzuki is offering extended warranty packages across its car range for up to six years a

Maruti Suzuki Warranty Coverage

The new warranty period brings a higher sense of reliability towards Maruti Suzuki models, offering peace of mind ownership experience to customers. The enhanced standard warranty covers the engine, transmission, mechanical components, and electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables. Customers can claim a warranty in case of manufacturing defects or if the parts break down during the warranty period. Maruti will carry out the repairs for free at its authorised service centres.

The new warranty coverage will be applicable on cars delivered from July 9, 2024, onwards

Speaking about the enhanced warranty, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th-year and 5th-year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience."

Maruti Suzuki Extended Warranty Packages

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced extended warranty packages as an option that will cover the vehicle for up to 6 years/160,000 km. There are three extended warranty packages to choose from. The Platinum Package can avail extended warranty for up to 4th year/1,20,000 km. The Royal Platinum Package offers an extended warranty for up to 5th year/1,40,000 km, while the Solitaire Package brings an extended warranty of up to 6th year/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier). The extended warranty now also includes coverage on 11 high-value parts, which were earlier limited to the duration of the standard warranty.

While Maruti’s enhanced standard warranty is a great initiative for its customers, it isn’t the most extensive when compared to other carmakers. In comparison, Skoda and Volkswagen offer a standard warranty of four years respectively, while Tata Motors offers a standard warranty of 3 years/100,000 km. Mahindra offers a warranty of 2 years/100,000 km, while Renault’s coverage stands at 2 years/50,000 km.

