Maruti Suzuki expects double-digit sales growth in festival season

Maruti Suzuki , the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, expects double-digit growth in retail sales for the festive season, ranging from Onam to Diwali this year. According to the provisional data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle registrations in India declined by 21.9% year-on-year (YoY) during this year's Navratri period, which ran from October 11 to October 20. During this period, the industry registered 1.83 lakh units of retail sales across the country. The drop was because of a high base clocked in the last year's Navratri period.

Maruti Suzuki is hopeful of posting double-digit growth in the entire festive period of 2026, despite the overall retail figure of the industry clocking a double-digit decline during the Navratri period.

However, despite the decline in the total industry retail sales, Maruti Suzuki claims to have clocked almost a similar number of vehicle deliveries during the said period, as compared to last year, which is keeping the OEM's expectations of double-digit growth during the entire festive season this year. The festival season is generally considered from the start of the Onam period to Diwali. This period also includes Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Dhanteras, along with the Shradh period.

"Maruti Suzuki will have double-digit growth in the whole festival season," the automaker's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee, told PTI when asked about the outlook. "Deliveries are almost the same in the Navratri period this year versus last year; we are around 98% of last year's deliveries," he said, adding that the company's deliveries from the start of the Onam period to Dussehra grew around 30% YoY, while deliveries between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra rose 35%.

Banerjee also said that for small cars, Maruti Suzuki's growth from Ganesh Chaturthi to Dussehra is to the tune of 16-17%. "SUV volumes have doubled because we have been able to increase the supplies of Victoris and the Brezza," he said, while adding, “We began October with pending bookings of around 2 lakh units, which have increased to 2.7 lakh units after Dussehra. We are making every effort to maximise deliveries and serve our customers. With this strong demand momentum, we expect the positive trend to continue and anticipate double-digit growth for the whole festive period till Diwali."

Auto sales from Onam to the first day of Navratri in 2025 were weak as consumers held back purchases, expecting a reduction in the GST. This created a low base for comparing this year's Onam-Navratri sales during the same period last year. However, the period from the first day of Navratri to Diwali last year saw a sharp surge in sales with the GST rate cut coming into effect on the first day of Navratri. This created a high base for comparing Navratri-Diwali sales this year with last year's.

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