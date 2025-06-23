Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Another compact SUV on card to grab bigger chunk of most sought-after market pie. What to expect?

The small car king Maruti Suzuki has been acing the game in the SUV segment with models like the Brezza , Grand Vitara , etc. Buoyed by the success of these two models and the rising demand for utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch new models in the SUV segment. This time, the car manufacturer is expected to bring a new compact SUV, which would be christened as Escudo.

Maruti Suzuki has already trademarked the Escudo and Torqnado nomenclatures in India last year. Interestingly, the Escudo is used for the Suzuki Vitara in international markets like Japan. Speaking of the Maruti Suzuki Escudo, it is expected to be a made-for-India compact SUV, which would be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in the OEM's product lineup.

While we can expect the Maruti Suzuki Escudo to hit the market sometime during the festive season this year, here are some key expectations from this compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Likely to challenge Creta

Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to launch in India sometime later this year, during the festive season. Upon launch, the Escudo SUV will compete with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, etc. Upon launch, it would be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network.

Maruti Suzuki Esudo: Could share Grand Vitara's platform

Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to be underpinned by Suzuki's Global C platform, which also houses the Grand Vitara. However, it could come with necessary tweaks, including a longer wheelbase to accommodate more space inside the cabin.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expect upmarket features

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to come equipped with a host of upmarket features inside the cabin. It could come with a new dashboard housing a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, there would be a fully digital instrument cluster. A sunroof and ventilated seats could be there in the higher trims.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expect petrol, CNG and mild-hybrid powertrain

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Escudo SUV would be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It could come paired with Maruti Suzuki’s mild-hybrid technology, which is already available in models like Ertiga, Brezza and Grand Vitara. Also, expect a CNG option to be on offer, considering the rising demand for this cleaner fuel technology. Transmission choices for the SUV would include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expect a host of safety features

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to come with a wide range of safety features. It could come equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, etc, as standard features across variants. The top-end trim is expected to receive a 360-degree surround view camera.

