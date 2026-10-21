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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Prices Hiked By Up To 10,000 On Select Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices hiked by up to 10,000 on select variants

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 21 Oct 2026, 13:21 pm
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Maruti Suzuki has hiked Ertiga ZXi+ and select XL6 Alpha+ variant prices by 10,000. The Ertiga now costs 8.90 lakh–13.14 lakh ex-showroom

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices hiked by up to ₹10,000 on select variants
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
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Maruti Suzuki has recently announced a price hike across select models in its portfolio. The company has hiked the prices across the majority of the products in its portfolio, including the XL6, Jimny, Fronx, Invicto, Ertiga and Victoris. Its budget MPV, the Ertiga, has received a price hike of up to 10,000 on select variants.

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variant-wise price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has witnessed a price hike on its top-spec variant, the ZXI+, across manual as well as automatic transmission. The budget MPV from Maruti Suzuki is powered by a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

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The Ertiga ZXi+ variant with manual transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 11.79 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the budget MPV equipped with automatic transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 13.14 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants have witnessed a price hike, becoming dearer by 10,000, with the entry-level variants witnessing no change in price. Following the price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now priced between 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price Hike

Along with the Ertiga, the XL6 has also received a price hike of up to 10,000. The XL6 Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid boasts a price tag of 13.17 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the starting ex-showroom price of 13.07 lakh before the price hike. Similarly, the Alpha+ petrol MT dual-tone now boasts a price of 13.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which used to be 13.22 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the price hike. Notably, the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid variant now costs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike, while the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone now costs 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to 14.57 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.

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First Published Date: 21 Oct 2026, 13:21 pm IST
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