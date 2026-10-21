Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices hiked by up to ₹10,000 on select variants

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Maruti Suzuki has recently announced a price hike across select models in its portfolio. The company has hiked the prices across the majority of the products in its portfolio, including the XL6, Jimny, Fronx, Invicto, Ertiga and Victoris. Its budget MPV, the Ertiga, has received a price hike of up to ₹10,000 on select variants.
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has witnessed a price hike on its top-spec variant, the ZXI+, across manual as well as automatic transmission. The budget MPV from Maruti Suzuki is powered by a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.
The Ertiga ZXi+ variant with manual transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.79 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the budget MPV equipped with automatic transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.14 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants have witnessed a price hike, becoming dearer by ₹10,000, with the entry-level variants witnessing no change in price. Following the price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now priced between ₹8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Along with the Ertiga, the XL6 has also received a price hike of up to ₹10,000. The XL6 Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid boasts a price tag of ₹13.17 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.07 lakh before the price hike. Similarly, the Alpha+ petrol MT dual-tone now boasts a price of ₹13.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which used to be ₹13.22 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the price hike. Notably, the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid variant now costs ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike, while the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone now costs ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.57 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.
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