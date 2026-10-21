Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices hiked by up to ₹10,000 on select variants

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced a price hike across select models in its portfolio. The company has hiked the prices across the majority of the products in its portfolio, including the XL6, Jimny , Fronx , Invicto , Ertiga and Victoris . Its budget MPV, the Ertiga, has received a price hike of up to ₹10,000 on select variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variant-wise price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has witnessed a price hike on its top-spec variant, the ZXI+, across manual as well as automatic transmission. The budget MPV from Maruti Suzuki is powered by a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Ertiga ZXi+ variant with manual transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.79 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the budget MPV equipped with automatic transmission now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.14 lakh, compared to the previous price tag of ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants have witnessed a price hike, becoming dearer by ₹10,000, with the entry-level variants witnessing no change in price. Following the price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now priced between ₹8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Hyundai Bayon starts arriving at dealership yards ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price Hike

Along with the Ertiga, the XL6 has also received a price hike of up to ₹10,000. The XL6 Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid boasts a price tag of ₹13.17 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.07 lakh before the price hike. Similarly, the Alpha+ petrol MT dual-tone now boasts a price of ₹13.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which used to be ₹13.22 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the price hike. Notably, the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid variant now costs ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike, while the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone now costs ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹14.57 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: