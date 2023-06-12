Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV to be the next big launch in India: Key expectations

Maruti Suzuki is working on its next big product, Engage, a seven-seater MPV. The upcoming Engage MPV is slated to launch on July 5 , and it will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Upon launch, likely to be priced at around ₹25 lakh, this MPV will be the most expensive model from Maruti Suzuki ever. It would be touted as a premium product and likely to be sold through the Nexa retail network.

Maruti Suzuki has already teased the Engage MPV through a teaser image, which gave us a brief idea about the silhouette of the upcoming car. As it looks, the MPV would be a premium product focusing on urban customers, while the teaser's silhouette also indicates that the car will bear a similar styling as the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Here are key things to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage seven-seater MPV.

First Maruti Suzuki model under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership

The upcoming Engage MPV is going to be the first product with a Maruti Suzuki badge under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership. Under this partnership, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have already shared two products, which are sold with the Toyota badge. These are the Toyota Glanza, based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The upcoming Engage MPV will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the more premium version of the Innova Crysta.

Expect a similar but tweaked design

Just like Toyota's Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with an identical design to their Maruti Suzuki counterparts, the upcoming Engage MPV, too, would follow the same path. However, as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with tweaked front fascias, the Engage too would follow the same.

Petrol and hybrid powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Expect the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV too to come equipped with the same powertrain options. The MPV is expected to share the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with the Maruti Suzuki Engage. This engine is available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is good to churn out 183.72 bhp of peak power at 6,600 rpm and 188 Nm of peak torque between 4,398 rpm and 5,196 rpm. The petrol-only model returns 16.13 kmpl of fuel economy, while the hybrid variant offers 23.24 kmpl mileage. Expect the figures to remain the same in the Maruti Suzuki Engage.

A premium product rivalling tough competitors

Maruti Suzuki Engage will join the automaker's Ertiga and XL6 MPVs that are already on sale. Expected to be priced at around ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV will compete with rivals like Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, among others.

