Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15. Here's what kept the van relevant all these years

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has completed 15 years in the country today. Maruti Suzuki announced that the Eeco has sold over 12 lakh units till date. After its launch in 2010, the microvan has been selling like hotcakes in India while fulfilling multifarious requirements.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets a marketing tagline of #HarSafarBaneKhaas which when translated means that the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is crafted to make every journey special. The van is sold in two fuel options including Petrol and a dual-fuel S-CNG.

The manufacturer highlighted in their statement that the bifurcation of sales for the petrol and CNG fuel is almost equal. The petrol engine accounts for 57 per cent of sales while the rest 43 per cent of Eecos sold are with CNG fitted from the manufacturer. In his statement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, also mentioned that the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is sold prominently in rural areas. He said, “ Regarded as India’s most-loved van, it has proven its mettle not only in urban markets but also in rural regions, which contribute a remarkable 63 per cent to its overall sales."

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is sold in 13 different variants. These include 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and emergency vehicle configurations such as Ambulance.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Engine and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes equipped with a 1200 cc, K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This unit produces about 79.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 104.4 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm when running on petrol fuel.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Safety

The microvan also gets fitted with some safety equipment including a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders for both the driver and co-driver and a high-speed alert system.

