Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 15 lakh sales in India

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major milestone for the Eeco , with cumulative sales of the van crossing the 15 lakh mark in India. The model, which was launched in January 2010, has steadily built a strong presence among private buyers, small businesses, entrepreneurs and institutions, thanks to its combination of space, practicality and versatility.

Interestingly, the Eeco's sales momentum has accelerated significantly over the years. It took eight years for the van to reach its first 5 lakh sales. The next 5 lakh units were sold in less than five years, while the latest 5 lakh units have been added in around three-and-a-half years. This makes the most recent 5 lakh sales milestone the fastest in the Eeco's journey so far.

Eeco Star Edition introduced

To commemorate the 15 lakh sales milestone, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Eeco Star Edition. The special edition gets 18 exclusive exterior and interior accessories aimed at giving the van a more premium and stylish appearance while improving the cabin experience.

Among the visual changes are body-coloured bumpers, which give the Eeco a more contemporary look. The Star Edition is positioned as a celebratory variant rather than a major mechanical update, with the focus primarily on styling and cabin enhancements.

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13 variants cater to diverse requirements

The Eeco continues to be offered in a wide range of configurations, with a 13-variant portfolio designed to address both passenger and commercial requirements. The range includes 5-seater and 6-seater passenger versions, along with Tour V, Ambulance and Cargo variants.

The van is available with petrol and S-CNG powertrain options, allowing buyers to choose between different running-cost and usage requirements. Maruti Suzuki says the Eeco's broad portfolio has helped it cater to family transportation, tourism, cargo movement, small businesses and essential services.

The company also highlights the model's strong presence beyond urban markets. Around 65% of Eeco sales came from rural markets in FY 2025-26. In the same period, 55% of Eeco customers were first-time car buyers, while more than 51% were business owners.

S-CNG gaining popularity

The Eeco is powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. The petrol version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.71 km/l, while the S-CNG version delivers a claimed 26.78 km/kg.

Demand for the CNG version has also increased considerably. According to Maruti Suzuki, the share of Eeco sales accounted for by S-CNG variants has increased from 12% in FY 2019-20 to 48% in FY 2025-26, representing a four-fold increase.

Safety features now standard

The Eeco has also received several updates over the years, particularly in terms of safety equipment. The current 2026 model comes with six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard.

Other safety features include ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, three-point ELR seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminders, a speed alert system and side-impact beams.

On the convenience front, the Eeco gets features such as a digital instrument cluster, air conditioning, HVAC controls, a dome lamp with a battery-saver function and reclining front seats.

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