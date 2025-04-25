Maruti Suzuki e Vitara deliveries to start in September. Check out further details

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to launch the e Vitara in the Indian and export markets. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first unveiled to the Indian audiences at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. Being Maruti Suzuki's first-ever all-electric SUV it grabbed numerous eyeballs at the show.

In a recently held press conference, R.C. Bhargava, the Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, confirmed that the deliveries of the e Vitara will begin in India by September 2025. The company officials also informed the press that the manufacturer has plans to produce about 70,000 EV units this year. Out of the planned 70,000 units, most of the units will be reserved for export markets. The remaining units will be sold domestically to test the Indian market as per demand.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch soon, likely on…

The launch of the SUV can be expected sometime in May or June. Maruti Suzuki also confirmed that it does not have any plans to sell the electric vehicles through specialised dealerships and will be utilising its current capacity for sales.

Another SUV is coming soon

In further conversation, Chairman R.C. Bhargava also affirmed that Maruti Suzuki will be adding another SUV to its portfolio later this year. There have been multiple reports of the seven-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara being spotted testing on Indian roads. This upcoming SUV could possibly be the seven-seater Grand Vitara.

In the spy shots, the Grand Vitara seven-seater was seen having a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that will support the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other changes are also expected in the cabin of the Grand Vitara seven-seater, including a slightly redesigned dashboard along with a new colour shade and possibly a new upholstery.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted ahead of launch

Six airbags on all Maruti cars

At the conference, the officials also announced that all of the Maruti Suzuki cars will be updated to have six airbags as standard by the end of the year. Recently, the car maker has added this safety equipment to the MY2025 Grand Vitara and the MY2025 WagonR as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: