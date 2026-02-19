Maruti Suzuki e Vitara complete variant-wise pricing revealed

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was recently launched with Battery-as-a-Service for ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with customers having to pay ₹3.99 per km for the battery. The first fully-electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki has been launched in India with its starting price without BaaS set at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price tag of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara makes it more affordable than most competitors in the market, including the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6 , among others.

Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara has priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh, while the range goes all the way up to ₹ 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is how the variants of Maruti's first-ever BEV has been priced:

Complete Variant Wise Pricing

Delta

The Delta variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is its base model in Maruti’s fully-electric SUV portfolio. Priced at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a feature-packed car, especially for the base model. However, it misses out on a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, luggage area parcel shelf, auto headlamp levelling, fog lamps, dual tone appearance, wireless charger, cruise control, front ventilated seats, sunroof with fixed glass, reverse parking camera and Level 2 ADAS, among others.

In addition to that, the Delta variant is powered by a 49 kWH battery pack, which sends its power to a PMS motor producing 144 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. It also boasts a range of only 440 km. With BaaS, the Delta variant is available at ₹10.99 lakh with an additional ₹3.99 per km.

Zeta

The Zeta variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While it boasts more features than the Delta variant, it still misses out on plenty of features, including Level 2 ADAS, a10-way power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, cruise control, front ventilated seats, sunroof with fixed glass and a 360-degree camera, among others.

Unlike the Delta variant, the Zeta variant is powered by a 61 kWH battery pack, which powers a PMS motor producing 171.6 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. It further boasts a range of 543 km. With BaaS, the Delta variant is available at ₹11.99 lakh with an additional ₹4.39 per km.

Alpha

The Alpha variant is the top-of-the-line variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, much like any other car being sold by the company through Nexa. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Alpha variant has a price tag of ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and this variant comprises of all the features the base and mid-variant miss out on including Level 2 ADAS, leather upholstery, 10-way power adjustable driver seat, cruise control, front ventilated seats, sunroof with fixed glass, 360-degree camera, rear parking camera, fog lamps, auto headlamp levelling, dual-tone appearance, and luggage area parcel shelf, among other features.

Much like the Zeta variant, the Alpha variant is also powered by a 61 kWH battery pack, which powers a PMS motor producing 171.6 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. It further boasts a range of 543 km. With BaaS, the Alpha variant is available at ₹14.29 lakh with an additional ₹4.39 per km.

