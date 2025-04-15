Suzuki Dzire Hybrid launched in Philippines. Will it make its way to India

The fourth gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire , which was launched in India in November 2024, has now been launched in the Philippines. While most of the elements of the compact sedan launched in the South Asian nation are similar to the one sold in India, there is one key difference. The Dzire launched in Philippines gets a hybrid powertrain, which the Indian model misses out on.

Available in two trim levels GL and GLX, priced at PHP 920,000 and PHP 998,000 (approx. ₹13.9 lakh and ₹15.08 lakh), respectively, both the variants get the hybrid powertrain. It gets powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-3 gasoline engine paired with a 12-volt hybrid system. Combined, the engine produces 82 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission.

The same engine also powers the Maruti Suzuki Swift in Japan. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki has been testing the Swift with the same powertrain in India along with ADAS technology. The Swift Hybrid is possibly being tested by the automaker as a test bed to fine-tune its ADAS suite.

What else has changed on the Philippines specced Suzuki Dzire?

The Philippines specced Suzuki looks pretty identical to the one sold in India. The base GL variant is based on the VXI trim level and the GLX is based on the ZXI Plus that is sold in India. In terms of colour options, the model sold in the Philippines gets all but the Nutmeg Brown and Bluish Black colour shade.

However, there are few differences between the models sold in both the countries. The first and the foremost difference is that the Philippines model is a left hand drive unit whereas the model sold in India is right hand drive. Another key difference visually between the two is that the Philippines model misses out on a sunroof which is available in India.

Other than these, everything else remains the same. The top spec GLX trim level sold in Philippines continues to get a 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen, push-button start, keyless entry, cruise control, auto climate control, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, LED tail lights, chrome belt line and more.

