Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Is it the most value-for-money variant?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire received its fourth-generation iteration just a few weeks back, which incorporates a plethora of changes in terms of an updated exterior and upgraded feature list. Available at an introductory price range of ₹6.79 lakh - ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol motor. The sub-compact sedan is available in seven colour choices and in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi trim has been one of the bestselling variants of the sub-compact sedan. The VXi trim offers a host of features that are necessary and not available in the LXi trim. At the same time, it doesn't cost like the ZXi or ZXi + trims, which makes the VXi trim a value-for-money variant.

If you are planning to buy the VXi trim of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, here is a quick and comprehensive look at what it offers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: What it offers

The mid-spec VXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a chrome insert on the front grille and body-coloured ORVMs that incorporate turn indicators. The door handles too come wearing the body colour door handles. Also, it comes with steel wheels wearing wheel covers.

Inside the cabin, the VXi trim of the sub-compact sedan comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets OTA updates. Also, it features steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat. The second-row occupants get a Type-C USB charging port.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating, being the first car from the brand to score the top safety rating. The VXi trim gets six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags. It also comes with an engine immobiliser, rear defogger, high-speed warning alert, a three-point seat belt for all seats, seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer for all, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, ISOFIX, front seat belt with pre-tensioner and force limiter etc.

The VXi trim of the sedan is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain options. This variant is also available in both five-speed manual and AMT transmission choices. Powering the sedan is the new 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 80 bhp peak power and 112 Nm maximum torque. In CNG mode, the engine generates 69 bhp power and 102 Nm torque.

