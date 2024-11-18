HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vxi: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Is it the most value-for-money variant?

HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM
Maruti Suzuki VXi has been one of the most popular variants for a long time, promising value for money. Will the VXi trim of the new Dzire continue th
Dzire
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. 
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 
Maruti Suzuki VXi has been one of the most popular variants for a long time, promising value for money. Will the VXi trim of the new Dzire continue the same momentum?
Maruti Suzuki Dzire received its fourth-generation iteration just a few weeks back, which incorporates a plethora of changes in terms of an updated exterior and upgraded feature list. Available at an introductory price range of 6.79 lakh - 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol motor. The sub-compact sedan is available in seven colour choices and in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi trim has been one of the bestselling variants of the sub-compact sedan. The VXi trim offers a host of features that are necessary and not available in the LXi trim. At the same time, it doesn't cost like the ZXi or ZXi + trims, which makes the VXi trim a value-for-money variant.

If you are planning to buy the VXi trim of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, here is a quick and comprehensive look at what it offers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: What it offers

The mid-spec VXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a chrome insert on the front grille and body-coloured ORVMs that incorporate turn indicators. The door handles too come wearing the body colour door handles. Also, it comes with steel wheels wearing wheel covers.

Inside the cabin, the VXi trim of the sub-compact sedan comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets OTA updates. Also, it features steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat. The second-row occupants get a Type-C USB charging port.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating, being the first car from the brand to score the top safety rating. The VXi trim gets six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags. It also comes with an engine immobiliser, rear defogger, high-speed warning alert, a three-point seat belt for all seats, seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer for all, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, ISOFIX, front seat belt with pre-tensioner and force limiter etc.

The VXi trim of the sedan is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain options. This variant is also available in both five-speed manual and AMT transmission choices. Powering the sedan is the new 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 80 bhp peak power and 112 Nm maximum torque. In CNG mode, the engine generates 69 bhp power and 102 Nm torque.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST

