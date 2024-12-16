Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications comparison

The sub compact sedan segment in India is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The sub compact sedan recently got upgrades with a generational upgrade. The fourth-generation version of this sub-compact sedan has been launched with a significantly updated design, a plethora of new features and a completely new powertrain. With the launch of the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is trying to revamp its competition with the key rivals in the segment, where other models include Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire shares its powertrain with the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was launched earlier this year with a host of updates on the exterior, interior and mechanical front as well. Powering the new Swift and Dzire is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is a departure from the third-gen model's 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine.

While we have already compared how the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire compares with the 2024 Honda Amaze, here is a comparison between the Dzire, Aura and the Tigor on the basis of the engine, transmission and specifications of these three sub-compact sedans.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Specifications

Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine is available with transmission choices including CNG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

The Hyundai Aura, on the other hand, comes powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol engine. There is a petrol-CNG option on offer as well. This engine is available with transmission options like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The engine pumps out 81 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.

Just like the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Tata Tigor also gets powered by a 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. While in petrol variants, this engine produces85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Tigor produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

