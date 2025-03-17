Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Punch: Feature packed CNG cars under 10 lakh. Variant-wise buyer guide

CNG as an alternative fuel option has been witnessing increasing popularity across India, owing to multiple factors, including cheaper cost of acquisition, better fuel economy, higher cost of petrol and diesel, lesser pollutant emission, etc. Improvement in the number of CNG refueling stations is also helping in the growth of popularity for this fuel. Adding to that is the rising number of passenger vehicles offering petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain technology. Several major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, have started offering petrol-CNG cars in their portfolio.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Earlier, known for its lower cost of operations, CNG was limited to the lower-end variants of the cars. However, as this fuel is becoming popular day by day, carmakers have now started offering the petrol-CNG bi-fuel technology in higher-end variants of their vehicles as well.

If you are looking for a CNG car under ₹10 lakh with a plethora of features ensuring value for money, here are your options with the specific variants.