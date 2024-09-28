Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Kia EV9: 5 upcoming cars and SUVs to launch in October

In the midst of all the festive fervour, calendars get filled with launch and reveal dates of new and upcoming cars from brands looking to make their mark. To this end, we have compiled a list of five significant car launches that are going to be held in the first month of the festive season. If you are looking to get your hands on a shiny new car for yourself or your family as early as possible, here are five upcoming cars that you can consider:

1 New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire : Early October (expected) Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details One of the more awaited launches that are slated for this festive season is that of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is also the most popular sedan in India. It is one of the longest-surviving cars in the Indian market that has not received an update in over a decade, and it is set to be unveiled in October. The new Dzire sedan is going to feature the same 1.2-litre Z-series engine that was introduced in the Swift hatchback earlier this year and this will generate approximately 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque. It is set to feature an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a bigger nine-inch infotainment system.

2 Kia Carnival: October 3 Engine 2,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Kia Carnival luxury MPV is going to be launched in India on October 3, 2024, and the South Korean carmaker has already opened bookings at ₹2 lakh. It is going to be launched alongside the Kia EV9 all-electric SUV (up next), and both will be introduced first as completely built units (CBUs). The Carnival will be powered by the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit that is coupled with a eight speed TCA transmission. With this, the MPV can make 196 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque through its front wheels. The Kia Carnival is a seven-seater in a 2+2+3 configuration and is fitted with two 12.3-inch curved screens. It features a four-spoke steering wheel design and has a dual electric sunroof. Further features include a wireless charger, three-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. While the Carnival MPV is coming as a CBU, Kia plans to manufacture it in the country at a later date.

3 Nissan Magnite facelift: October 4 Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Nissan Magnite is the primary source of revenue for the Japanese auto giant in India, and the sub-compact SUV is getting refreshed with a facelift and feature updates. It is going to launch on October 4, and will subsequently be exported globally to 40 countries. It is going to come with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder units that are available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations. It is expected to be fitted with six airbags and feature all of the same safety features that the existing model currently has, such as ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, and a surround view monitor. One of the major feature updates to the Magnite is going to be the new single-pane electric sunroof. The facelift is going to bring a larger nine-inch display which is expected to come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4 BYD eMax 7: October 8 The BYD eMax 7 is slated for a launch on October 8 this year, and the Chinese manufacturer has already opened bookings for the all-electric MPV. Interested customers can book by paying a token amount of ₹51,000 at BYD-authorised outlets across the country or through the official BYD website online. BYD says that the eMax 7 has been designed for Indian families who would prefer to own a more environmentally-conscious multi-seater vehicle. While no specific details about the battery and range of the BYD eMAX 7 have been revealed, it is expected that the electric motor will make 204 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The battery pack is expected to be a 71.8 kWh one that can allow for a single-charge range of 530 km. The eMax 7 features a dual-tone cabin them with a 12.8-rotating touchscreen, and it is set to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS suite of safety features.

5 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD: October 3 Speed 190 Kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV is all set for an October 3 launch alongside the Carnival MPV, and unlike the latter, it will likely remain as a CBU. Kia India will initially bring over the top-spec GT-Line AWD variant for the country, with subsequent lower-end variants to be brought over later. It is based on the E-GMP architecture used by both the South Korean automaker and its parent firm Hyundai. Kia says that the EV9 SUV can run for 434 km on a single charge in the GT-Line AWD spec and that it can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes using 350 kW DC fast charging. The EV9 GT-Line AWD has a dual-motor configuration that makes 379 bhp and 700 Nm. It features Level-3 ADAS suite of safety tech and comes with what Kia calls the Trinity Panoramic Display for the instrument cluster and the infotainment.

