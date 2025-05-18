Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched in South Africa. Here's how it differs from the Indian model

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has officially expanded its global footprint with a recent launch in South Africa, following its earlier debut in the Philippines. While the car continues to be built on the same successful platform that has won over Indian buyers, its South African version comes with a few important distinctions—both in features and pricing. Here’s a closer look at how the South African-spec Dzire compares to the model sold in India.

While the car continues to be built on the same successful platform that has won over Indian buyers, its South African version comes with a few important distinctions—both in features and pricing

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design changes

From the outside, the Dzire sold in South Africa retains the overall silhouette and body styling of its Indian sibling. The familiar grille design, swept-back headlamps, and the chrome strip connecting the tail lamps remain unchanged. However, a closer inspection reveals that the South African model takes a more minimalist approach.

Also Read : Suzuki Dzire Hybrid launched in Philippines. Will it make its way to India

Instead of LED headlamps, buyers get projector halogen units, and while the alloy wheels are the same 15-inch size, they come in a simpler black finish. The lack of LED DRLs and fog lamps diminishes the South African version slightly from a premium look. The cabin interior is almost the same but lacks dashboard enhancements such as silver trim, giving it a more plain, functional appearance.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features changes

Where the Indian Dzire offers a growing list of creature comforts, including a sunroof, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera, the South African version sticks to the basics. A 7-inch infotainment system—the same one seen in lower Indian trims—takes center stage on the dash. Features like push-button start, leather-wrapped steering, and connected car tech are absent.

That said, the essentials are all there. Both versions come with cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multi-info display. Crucially, six airbags, ESC, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts are standard across the range in both markets, reflecting Suzuki’s growing focus on safety.

Also watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications changes

Powering the Dzire in South Africa is the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine found in India, delivering 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. Performance figures are identical, but the real change lies in how that power is delivered.

Whereas Indian customers have the option to choose a manual transmission or an AMT, the South African variant replaces the AMT with a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)—a more smooth and responsive one, ideal for stop-and-go traffic. The transmission variation makes the South African Dzire feel more advanced when driving. The CNG version, which exists in India for customers who prioritize fuel efficiency, is not available in South Africa.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Pricing in South Africa

The South African-spec Dzire carries a noticeable price premium. Priced between R224,900 and R266,900 (approx. ₹10.66 lakh to ₹12.65 lakh), it is far more expensive than the ₹6.84 lakh to ₹10.19 lakh price range of the Indian model. Import duties, currency conversion, and added equipment like the CVT help explain the higher cost.

This pricing positions the Dzire closer to mid-range sedans in South Africa rather than entry-level ones, which is a contrast to its value-oriented pitch in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: